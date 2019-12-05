Teen charged for killing ‘drinking buddy’ over raw gold

An 18-year-old was on Wednesday remanded to prison when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts to face a murder charge.

Nelson Cambridge, a miner of Number 40 Village, West Coast Berbice, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan. The charge stated that between November 29 and November 30, 2019 at George Creek, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni), he murdered Romel Roberts.

Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers stated that on November 29, 2019, the two men were “washing down” the production of the dredge when they found 4.5 pennyweight of raw gold, which they split equally.

The court heard that the men subsequently began imbibing and a short while after Roberts accused Cambridge of stealing his gold. A scuffle subsequently ensued and the accused allegedly took out a knife from his waistband and stabbed the victim several times about the body before making good his escape.

The injured man was picked up and rushed to the Mackenzie Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Magistrate remanded Cambridge to prison and the case was scheduled to continue on December 11,2019.