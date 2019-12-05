Berbice women in viral video to appear in Court today over assault on Cops

Two Berbice sisters, who allegedly assaulted cops at the Rose Hall Police Outpost, are scheduled to appear at the Number 51 Magistrate’s Court today (Thursday) to answer several charges.

The two women were Yasminie Ramsook, 22, and Mona Singh,30, both of Lot 3 Number 36 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

Yasminie, also known as “Tina”, was charged for dangerous driving and damage to property, while together, the two sisters were also charged for disorderly behaviour— assaulting and resisting a peace officer.

A video of the two sisters in the station was shared on social media on Wednesday. In the video, the women can be heard uttering expletives along with racial remarks at Police Officers. One of the sisters allegedly pushed a Policewoman who was warning her about her conduct.

Police on Wednesday said that the incident occurred on December 2 and the women were released on bail. They are required to appear at the Number 51 Magistrate’s Court today. According to Police, legal advice is to be obtained in respect of “certain utterances/remarks” against the ranks as expressed in videos.

Police also stated that shortly before the incident at the Outpost, Ramsook was driving motorcar PTT 5628 and reportedly struck a parked vehicle on the Rose Hall Public Road and drove away. Police said that the vehicle with the women was intercepted at Port Mourant by a Police patrol shortly after and directed them to the Rose Hall Outpost.