Man charged for killing vagrants on Regent St.

A 24-year-old labourer who allegedly murdered two vagrants last month, was hauled before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Magistrates Courts on Wednesday to answer the charges.

Devon Johnson also known as “Spongie” appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and was not required to plead to the charges which alleged that on November 11, 2019 at Regent Street, Georgetown, he murdered Raymond Samaroo. While the other charge alleged that on November 11, 2019 at Regent and Light streets, Georgetown, he murdered Andrew Benjamin.

Facts presented by prosecutor Neville Jeffers stated that on the day in question, around 21:30 hours, Samaroo was standing on the southern pavement of Regent Street in the vicinity of Household Plus Store, when Johnson who was armed with a knife and approached him and dealt him several stabs about his body and made good his escape.

In relation to Benjamin, the prosecutor stated around 03:00 hours, the man and another were asleep in the vicinity of Lime Street when Johnson, who was armed with a knife, approached them and dealt Benjamin several chops about his body and made good his escape.

The injured men were then picked up and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where they were pronounced dead on arrival.

Hence, the matters were then reported and following an investigation, police ranks obtained CCTV footage, which showed the accused stabbing the men. He was then arrested for the offences.

The court further heard that a medical evaluation was conducted on the accused, which indicated that he is unfit to be charged for the offences. However, based on advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), the accused was charged.

The Magistrate remanded the man to prison until December 18.