Teen among 2 nabbed over ganja discovery at Sophia

An 18-year-old Sophia, Georgetown resident and a 22-year-old relative are now in the custody of the police after a quantity of cannabis was discovered in their house.

Reports are police were in the area investigating a missing person’s report when they swooped down at the Lot 22 B Field, Sophia, Greater Georgetown house.

The duo was at home at the time the ranks conducted the search. Leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis were discovered hidden in a green hand bag. As such, the two were taken into Police custody.

The cannabis weighed 180 grams.