Court to proceed with illegal firearm case against Maryann Daby

Two weeks after an attempted murder charged was dismissed against businesswoman Maryann Daby, Magistrate Leron Daly will be proceeding with the illegal possession of a gun and ammunition charge against the woman.

Daby, 25, was accused of attempting to kill a police officer by pointing a gun to his head and pulling the trigger. By that time, the barrel was empty.

Police Prosecutor Richard Harris had asked for the illegal gun and ammo charges to be transferred to another court for trial.

Prosecutor Harris, in justifying his request, had stated that it would be prejudicial for the same Magistrate, who found Daby not guilty on the attempted murder charge, to try her for two other offences.

The Prosecutor maintained his position and insisted that the matters be transferred to another court.

Prosecutor Harris subsequently ask the court for leave to seek further advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on the way forward. The case was adjourned to September 3.

It is alleged that on May 13, 2018, at Albert Street, Thomas Lands, Georgetown, Daby had a .32 pistol in her possession when she was not the holder of an enforced firearm licence.

It was further alleged that on the same day, she had six live rounds of .32 ammunition in her possession when she was not the holder of a firearm licence enforced at the time. She has since denied both charges.

The attempted murder charge which was dismissed had alleged that the woman attempted to discharge a firearm at Police Constable Christopher Kissoon.

According to reports, on the day in question, Daby and her friends were at the Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club. Constable Kissoon, who was off-duty and at the club at the time, reportedly heard what appeared to be gunshots.

While checking for the source of the gunfire, he reportedly saw Daby firing rounds into the air and, as a result, he confronted her.

Daby allegedly became annoyed and pointed a firearm to his head and pulled the trigger. However, the barrel was empty at the time.