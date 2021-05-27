Teen allegedly drowns after falling into creek

The lifeless body of 15-year-old Luixander Xavier Donald Castillo was on Wednesday evening pulled from a creek at Arou Mountain, Cuyuni River Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Police are working on the theory that the teenager might have drowned after falling into the creek while crossing same.

Based on reports received, the now dead teenager left his father’s mining camp at Arou Mountain, Cuyuni River to go to the Landing. After some time had elapsed and he did not return, his father went in search of him but he was nowhere in sight.

As a result, the worried father organised a search party which went to look for the teenager but a few hours later, his motionless body was found floating in a creek with a depth of about six feet.

His body was pulled and examined but there were no marks of violence. An investigation is underway.