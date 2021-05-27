2nd dose of Sputnik V, 1st dose of AstraZeneca and Sinopharm unavailable

As the Health Ministry continues to conduct vaccination drives across the country it stated that both the first and second dose vaccines are being administered.

However, the ministry announced that the second dose of the Sputnik V vaccines are unavailable as well as the first dose of AstraZeneca and Sinopharm.

Nevertheless, the ministry related that the second dose of the AstraZeneca and Sinopharm are presently being administered.

Currently, all sites have the Sputnik V first dose in stock. The ministry added that Sputnik V second dose can be administered between 4 to 12 weeks after taking the first jab.

“A further shipment of Sputnik V first dose and second dose vaccines will arrive in Guyana soon. The Guyana Government is awaiting shipment information, and we will advise the public as soon as the MOH receive shipment details,” the Health Ministry stated in a release to the media.