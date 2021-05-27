Absconded rape accused found guilty for molesting 5-Y-O

A 22-year-old man who absconded his trial on the day the jury was set to deliberate on a verdict has been found guilty of raping and sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl.

Alex Garraway of Cummings Park ‘E’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown was convicted at the High Court in Demerara on Thursday. Also known as ‘Uncle Alex’, Garraway between November 1 and 30, 2018, engaged in sexual penetration with a five-year-old girl.

On the second charge, he was found guilty of engaging in sexual activity with the child by touching her buttocks and putting his penis at her buttocks. This also occurred during November 2018.

The facts revealed that Garraway is known to the child. The girl complained that while she lived with her grandmother, Garraway “used his birdie to ‘jook’ in her vagina” in the nights. The child also said that Garraway placed his penis at her buttocks.

Based on court documents, the girl said he did this to her while she was lying on her back on a bed. A report was made to the Police and Garraway was arrested and charged with the offences.

When the allegations were put to him, he denied them stating that “I never try anything with [her].”

Garraway’s attorney Ravindra Mohabir asked that a probation report be prepared on his client before a sentence is imposed. Prosecutors Nafeeza Baig and Sarah Martin were asked by Trial Judge Brassington Reynolds to have a victim impact statement compiled.

The sentencing hearing for the convicted child rapist is set for June 17, 2021. In the meantime, the High Court Judge has issued a warrant for his arrest.