Guyana records 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 98 new cases

The Health Ministry on Thursday reported that two more persons who tested for Coronavirus have succumbed thus taking the death toll to 376.

The latest fatalities are a 62-year-old female from Region 4 (Demerara-Mahaica) and 52-year-old male from Region 6 (East Berbice- Corentyne). The 62-year-old female died while receiving care at our medical facility while the Region 6 resident died at home.

In addition, new statistics provided by the ministry shows that 98 new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours.