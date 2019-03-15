Team Mohamed’s adds Nissan GT-R to racing fleet

Mohamed’s Enterprise has added another GT-R to its racing fleet in time for the drag race meet scheduled for March 24 at the South Dakota Circuit, Timehri, East Bank Demerara.

The new addition, a Nissan GT-R arrived in Guyana earlier this morning and without a doubt will be taken to the strip once clearance is given.

The motorcar is described as one of the fastest car in the world and will definitely show off its power come March 24. Team Mohamed’s Enterprise is the record keepers of the drag strip and intends to maintain the winning streak with the new addition.

Presently, the team is financing the extension of the drag strip which is expected to be completed for the March 24 meet.