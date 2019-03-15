Court dismisses charges against GECOM Chair, Govt Commissioners

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan this morning dismissed private criminal charges filed against Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission, Justice James Patterson and the three Government Commissioners: Vincent Alexander, Desmond Trotman and Charles Gobin.

The charges were filed against the men for breaching the Constitution of Guyana, by not following Article 106 which stipulates that elections are to be held within three months of the passage of a no-confidence motion.

The charges were brought by Marcel Gaskin, the brother of Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin.

The Chief Magistrate, in her ruling, said the charge has no purpose and appears to be frivolous.

Details to come.