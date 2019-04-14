Teacher killed in hit-and-run accident

A teacher was on late Saturday evening killed in a hit and run accident along the Number 1 Public Road, Corentyne Berbice. Dead is Joel Wills, 27, of Welcome Street Rosignol, West Bank Berbice.

Following the accident, Wills was picked up in an unconscious state by public-spirited persons and rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he died while receiving medical attention.

Reports are that Wills, a teacher attached to the Canje Secondary School, was riding his motorcycle, CH 1028 when he was hit by a truck.

Wills was on his way home from the Albion Community Centre where he was a part of a group that cleaned the arena for a Jehovah’s Witnesses Convention to be held today.

According to information received, following the collision, the driver of the motor lorry fled the scene without rendering any assistance to the injured man. Police are investigating.