Pensioner killed in West Berbice home, daughter arrested

The daughter of a 70-year-old woman, who was found dead in her West Coast Berbice (WCB) home Friday evening, is among two persons arrested by police.

The dead woman has been identified as 70-year-old Rookmin Jameer called “Joylin”, a pensioner of Tempie Village, WCB.

According to reports, police believe the woman was murdered sometime between 17:00h and 19:00h.

The elderly woman was found in front of her kitchen door with a gaping wound to the throat.

Police say nothing was reported stolen from the home nor was it ransacked.

Nevertheless, Divisional Commander, Paul Langevine, confirmed that the two suspects in custody are the dead woman’s daughter and her partner. They are assisting with the investigation.