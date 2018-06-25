Taxi driver slapped with rape charge

A taxi driver, who reportedly had a relationship with a 14-year-old girl was today (Monday) slapped with a rape charge.

The 37-year-old, Sebastian Hanichand of Lot 91 New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop was not allowed to plea to the indictable charge read to him by City Magistrate, Judy Latchman.

The charge against him alleged that he, between December 1-31, 2017 at the Georgetown Seawall, engaged in sexual penetration with a girl under the age of 16.

The matter came to the forefront when the mother of the teen reportedly saw a date; October 10th; marked on her calendar with a note which stated, “day I lost my virginity.”

As such, after questioning the teen she was told that Hanichand, who is a taxi driver, took her to the seawall where he had sex with her.

The teen and the father of two reportedly developed a friendship and exchange phone numbers and he took her to school on several occasions.

However, Police Prosecutor Shawn Gonsalves had no bail objections. The accused was then granted $150,000 bail. He will return to Court in July 5, 2018 when the matter continues.