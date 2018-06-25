CDC assessing flood-affected communities in Region 9

The Civil Defense Commission (CDC), along with the Ministries of Public Health and Public Infrastructure, and the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) are currently assessing flood-affected communities in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) and monitoring the level of preparedness of the region.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), on Saturday, the team visited Karasabai, South Pakaraimas, where the main access roads and the level of water at the Ireng and Takutu Rivers were evaluated.

Director-General (ag) of the CDC, Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig explained that it was observed that Central Karasabai and its environs are threatened, some of the villages are cut off because of the level of water on the bridges.

Craig said that the community of Aishalton is similarly impacted and other areas of the Deep South where access to the bridges are underwater and accessing most of the communities is difficult.

According to DPI, an assessment was also conducted in and around central Rupununi, particularly in Lethem. It was observed that the water level in the Takutu River has risen and residents residing behind the Tabatinga Creek are affected. Craig said several homes were under water and thus far, two families were relocated, one group is staying with family members and the other is at a temporary shelter that was established by the Mayor and Town Council.

The Director-General further noted that the CDC will continue to work with the RDC to determine if there will be a need for long-term shelters, supplies, beddings, sheets, cots, food and cleaning agents. He also commended the RDC and the Council for responding promptly to the situation.

Over the past week, heavy rains caused flooding in the South Pakaraimas, Deep South, and Central Rupununi areas. Alternative routes between communities of Katoonarib to Karaudarnauwa was identified so that residents and vehicles can safely travel to their destinations, DPI said.

(DPI photos)