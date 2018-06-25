Father of 2 to spend 18 months behind bars for stealing cell phone

A father of two will now spend the next 18 months away from his children after he entered a car and made off with a cell phone.

Twenty-two-year-old Kevin Christopher of Vreed-en-hoop, West Coast Demerara (WCD), admitted to Magistrate, Judy Latchman that he committed the offence.

Christopher stole the Samsung Galaxy cellular phone valued $75,000 from Alan Campbell’s car on June 21, 2018.

He told the Court that he stole the phone and was going to sell it to buy food and milk for his children.

He further relayed that he however gave the phone to a cousin at Houston, East Bank Demerara (EBD), where it was indeed found by the Police. He was later arrested and slapped with the simple larceny charge.

The young father of two apologised and asked for leniency as the phone was returned stating that he was sorry.

However, Magistrate Latchman slapped him with an 18-month sentence and warned him not to steal but to “work hard for what you want the honest way, teach your children right”.