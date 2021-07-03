Taxi driver robbed of car by armed bandits; vehicle found abandoned

Less than 24 hours after armed bandits stole a white Allion motor car from a taxi driver, Police today recovered the vehicle that was abandoned in South Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

It was reported that the 30-year-old taxi driver went to Middle Road, La Penitence to drop off passengers around 21:30h on Friday when he was confronted by two suspects on a motorcycle.

The pillion rider dismounted and pulled out a handgun from his waist. He pointed the weapon to the taxi driver and ordered him to exit the vehicle. After the driver complied, the armed suspect entered the car and drove away.

The matter was reported to the police and an investigation was launched.

However, earlier today, the motorcar was found abandoned in South Ruimveldt with the window broken. A search conducted on the vehicle unearthed four 9mm spent shells were found along.

Investigation continues into this matter.