Region 9 woman dies; 74 new COVID-19 cases

The Ministry of Health has reported that another person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has died.

This now takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 488.

This latest fatality is a 50-year-old female from Region 9 (Upper Takutu – Upper Essequibo) who died on Saturday while receiving care at a medical facility.

Meanwhile, 74 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. There are now 20,305 confirmed cases in the country.

Of these, however, only 1523 are currently active cases. This includes 18 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining 1505 in both home and institutional isolation.

To date, some 18,304 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus in Guyana.

See below for today’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard: