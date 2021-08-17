Taxi driver robbed of car at knifepoint

A 21-year-old taxi driver was on Monday evening robbed of his Toyota Premio motorcar PXX 4041 by two men, one of whom was armed with a knife.

The incident occurred at around 18:45hrs at Cove and John Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Police said as the taxi driver was travelling at Hope Turn, ECD, he observed two potential passengers signalling for him to stop.

Upon stopping his vehicle, the men joined the car and asked to be taken to Strathspey Village, ECD.

One of them sat in the front passenger seat while the other sat at the back behind the driver.

While the victim was driving on the Cove and John Public Road, the passenger seated behind him placed a knife to his neck and demanded for him to stop the car.

The driver complied and the two men forced him out of the vehicle and then drove away.

Investigations are ongoing.