Supermarket owner arrested for ganja possession

A 43-year-old female shopkeeper was on Monday night arrested for the possession of 80.5 grams of marijuana which was found in her supermarket located at Victoria Road, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The bust was made at around 20:30hrs by police officers who were conducting a “cordon and search” operation.

A statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF) noted that ranks conducted a search within an iron cage and found a large transparent bag which contained several small bags of marijuana.

The owner was told of the allegation but she denied having knowledge of the illegal drugs.

Nevertheless, she was arrested and escorted to the Sparendaam Police Station.

Police said the owner was placed into custody pending further investigation and charges.