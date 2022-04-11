Taxi driver robbed by knife-wielding bandits

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the robbery committed on a 47-year-old taxi driver of Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara which occurred during the wee hours of today.

The incident occurred at Durban Backlands, in the vicinity of the Orchid Garden Hotel and Mall where the taxi driver had gone to pick up some passengers.

Whilst waiting on the passengers, the taxi driver was confronted by two knife-wielding bandits who relieved him of several articles including his phone and jewellery.

The perpetrators then made their good escape.