Cashier charged for embezzling employer’s money

A cashier accused of embezzling over $200,000 from her employer was on Friday charged and released on $100,000 bail. Sheneka Morgan of Plaisance, East Coast Demerara (ECD), appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

She pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that on March 30, while being employed as a clerk or servant at Betting Court, Norton Street, Georgetown, she received on behalf of her employer $221,861 which she converted to her own use and benefit.

While out on bail, Morgan is required to report to the Brickdam Police Station Criminal Investigations Department (CID) every Monday until the hearing and determination of her trial.

The Police prosecutor told the court that the young woman is employed at the company as a cashier and is responsible for receiving money for the placement of bets.

On the day in question, a check was conducted on her computer which revealed $221,861 as cash on hand. However, the prosecutor said that Morgan had no money in her possession. As such, a report was made to the Police.

According to the prosecutor, she was told of the offence committed and cautioned in accordance with the Judge’s rules during which she admitted to crediting bets which she was not permitted to do.

Morgan is due back in court on June 3.

Last month, Solana Wills, 31, who is accused of embezzling over $3 million while she was employed as a supervisor at Leibrands Financial Management and Tax Consultancy, was charged.

Particulars of the six charges against her stated that, between August 1 and December 20, 2021, at D’Urban Street, Georgetown, while being a clerk or servant of Leibrands Financial Management and Tax Consultancy, she fraudulently embezzled $3,134,290 in cash, received or taken into possession by her for or on account of her employer.

The Police prosecutor related that, besides receiving funds from clients on behalf of the company, Wills was also tasked with ensuring that clients pay their employees’ National Insurance Scheme (NIS) and Pay As You Earn (PAYE) deductions. Between the periods mentioned in the charge, the company’s clients had handed over monies to Wills to pay their employees’ statutory deductions. The woman, however, allegedly stole the monies.

A report was filed against her with the Police, and following investigations, she was arrested and charged. Wills, who pleaded not guilty to the charges, was released on bail in the sum of $200,000.