1 dead after motorcycles collide in Linden accident

A young man was on Sunday morning killed following the collision of two motorcycles at One Mile Public Road, Wismar, Linden.

The incident occurred at around 07:45h and claimed the life of 18-year-old Odel Taylor who was one of the motorcyclists.

The other motorcyclist, identified as 22-year-old David Narine, fled the scene after the crash.

The impact of the collision caused Taylor, who was not wearing a helmet at the time, to fall on the road surface where his head struck a concrete culvert, causing him to receive injuries.

He was picked up by public-spirited citizens and taken to the Linden Hospital Complex where he was pronounced him dead on arrival.