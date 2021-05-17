Taxi driver attacks passenger during row over payment

A 22-year-old taxi driver is currently in police custody after he attacked his passenger during an argument over payment.

The incident occurred at around 23:30hrs on Sunday.

Police said a 22-year-old labourer hired the taxi driver for a “special trip” to Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The driver and passenger reportedly agreed on $15,000 as the fare for the trip.

However, on conclusion of the trip, there was a misunderstanding between the driver and passenger regarding the payment.

Police said this caused the taxi driver to become annoyed. As such, he lashed the passenger to his elbow with a steel rod.

The passenger suffered a fractured hand and had to seek medical attention.

The suspect remains in custody as investigations continue.