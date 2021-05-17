Wismar man wanted for manslaughter

Kevin Adams is wanted by the police for questioning in relation to manslaughter committed on Samuel De Souza.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Kevin Adams is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 442-0759, 225-3650, 226-1928, 911 or the nearest police station.

Details

Name: Kevin Adams

Age: unknown

Ethnicity: Afro-Guyanese

Last Known Address: Lot 51 Victoria Alley Street, Wismar Linden

Offence: Manslaughter

Victim: Samuel De Souza

Date of Offence: 2021/03/06

Place of Incident: Victoria Alley, Wismar Linden