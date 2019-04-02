Taxi driver arraigned with wife’s murder

Gavin Gill who brutally hacked his wife to death on Saturday last was earlier today arraigned with the heinous crime when he appeared at the Albion Magistrate’s Court.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge which stated that on March 30, he murdered Omawattie Gill at Dr Tutsi Street, Williamsburg, Corentyne Berbice.

The father of three broke down in tears as he stood before Magistrate Renita Singh. As he leaves the dock, he requested the magistrate to grant permission for him to see his wife’s face. But the magistrate told him that she could not grant the request since she does not know where the body was kept.

Police Prosecutor Inspector Althia Solomon told the court that she was ready to commence the Preliminary Inquiry and as such, the magistrate set April 23 for commencement.

The mother of one who is also referred to “Agile” of Lot 33 D Williamsburg, Rose Hall Town, Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) have been living at Port Mourant Village with the suspect for the past year but she recently moved to her mother’s Williamsburg, Rose Hall Town, home after her husband became abusive.

It was reported that the young mother moved out with her seven-month-old baby from the matrimonial home about two weeks ago.

She secured a job as a sales clerk at a hardware store. However, on her way to work on Saturday, she was struck her down by her husband while riding a bicycle. The man then exited the car with a knife and stabbed her several times before chopping her with a cutlass. He was subsequently arrested by members of a police patrol unit.