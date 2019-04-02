Ex-GDF officer gets 22 years for killing baby, wounding 12-year-old 

44-year-old Marc Angoy of Buzz Bee Dam, Craig, East Bank Demerara was sentenced to 22 years imprisonment by Justice Navindra Singh after leading to a lesser count of manslaughter.

He was accused of killing 13-month-old Arianne Gill and the feloniously wounding of the child’s aunt, Ashley Wellington on October 18, 2015 at Eastville Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara.

After his plead, he was sentence to 14 years for the murder and another eight for the felonious wounding. The sentences will run concurrently.

Angoy was represented by Attorney-at-law, Mark Conway, while the State was represented by prosecutors Tuanna Hardy, Abigail Gibbs and Teriq Mohammed.

The shooting reportedly stemmed from a restraining order that was taken out against him by his former lover, Shelly Norton after being a victim of physical abuse.

It was reported that the former Guyana Defence Force member was previously charged, but later acquitted for the murder of a man in 1998 at Twelve and a Half Miles Issano, Mazaruni, Region Seven.

However, during his confession, Angoy reportedly told detectives that he was angry that the woman had filed the restraining order although he gave her everything she wanted to live a comfortable life.

On the day in question, he reportedly went to Norton’s Annandale, East Coast Demerara home with the intention of killing her. Armed with a gun and peering through a window, the suspect reportedly fired into the house.

The bullets struck and killed 13-month-old Arianne Gill and wounded her 12-year-old aunt Ashley Wellington.