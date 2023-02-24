Taxi driver accused of raping child gets bail

A taxi driver of Queenstown, Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) has been charged with the offence of rape of a child under the age of 16. The charge has been filed under Section 10 (3) of the Sexual Offences Act.

Twenty-six-year-old Navindra Latchman was not required to plead to the indictable charge when he appeared before Suddie Magistrate Chrystel Lambert on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. He allegedly committed the offence in June 2022 at Queenstown, Essequibo Coast.

He has been placed on $250,000 bail on condition that he relocate from Queenstown to Riverstown, Essequibo Coast, and he must not make any contact with the

virtual complainant during the duration of the matter.

His case has been adjourned to March 21, and has been transferred to the Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court.

