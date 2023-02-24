Linden woman found guilty of child rape

A woman’s bail was revoked on Wednesday and she has been remanded to prison pending her sentencing hearing, after a jury had found her guilty of raping a minor.

Before Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry and a 12-member jury, 20-year-old Gabriella Allen, called “Gabby,” of Buck Hill, Wismar, Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) was tried for the offence of rape of a child under 16, contrary to Section 10 (3) of the Sexual Offences Act.

The jury, which deliberated for over two hours on Wednesday, returned a unanimous guilty verdict against Allen, who had initially pleaded not guilty to the indictment.

As such, the trial Judge revoked her bail and remanded her into the custody of the State until March 27, when a sentencing hearing would be conducted.

To assist with determining an appropriate sentence for the convict, Justice Sewnarine-Beharry ordered that probation and psychological reports on her be submitted to the court.

A victim impact statement also has to be submitted to the Judge. Allen was represented by Attorney-at-Law Adrian Thompson, while Attorneys-at-Law Simran Gajraj, Latifah Elliot and Rbina Christmas were the prosecutors.

Reports state that Allen was first charged with the crime on August 18, 2021, and when she appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, she was remanded to prison. She was eventually admitted to bail.

According to reports, the woman was arrested on August 15, 2021 after a rape allegation was made against her to the Police, prompting an investigation to be launched.

--- ---