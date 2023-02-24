Nigerian duo busted while attempting to smuggle cocaine via Post Office

The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) on Wednesday arrested two Nigerian nationals for attempting to smuggle a quantity of cocaine via the Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC).

Busted are Michael Emmanuel Ude, 33, of Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara, and Gift Obioha, 26, of Laing Avenue, Georgetown.

CANU, in a release to the media, stated that on the day in question, while performing duties at the Guyana Post Office Corporation, agents intercepted Ude who was attempting to post a box containing several items.

A subsequent search of the box, conducted in the presence of the said individual, led to the discovery of a quantity of cocaine. As such, he was arrested and escorted to CANU Headquarters along with cocaine, which was later weighed and amounted to 1.1lbs (482g), which has a street value of $400,000.

Further investigations led to the arrest of Obioha. They remain in custody assisting with the investigations.

