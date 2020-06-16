Task Force to wait until tomorrow to make announcement on COVID-19 measures

With the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) expected to declare the winner of the 2020 General and Regional Elections today, the current APNU/AFC COVID-19 Task Force says it will wait until tomorrow to make an announcement regarding the current lockdown measures, which will expire tomorrow (June 17).

The national curfew as well as other measures prohibiting public gatherings were extended until June 17.

In a statement today, Head of the Department of Public Information (DPI), Imran Khan reminded that the current measures “will last until tomorrow, Wednesday, June 17th.”

He noted that “an announcement will be made tomorrow on the measures as of Thursday June 18th.”

See full measures: Extraordinary Gazette April 29, 2020 (1)