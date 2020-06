The second repatriation flight carrying Guyanese who have been stranded in the United States has landed at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

INews understands that there were some 48 Guyanese onboard.

Scores of Guyanese had been stranded in the US amid the closure of the airports during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first repatriation flight landed in Guyana on June 6 with 109 citizens who were all sanitised and screened upon entering the airport.