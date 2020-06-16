GECOM adjourns meeting to 15:30hrs

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has adjourned its meeting to 15:30hrs today where it will continue discussions ahead of the declaration of the elections results – which is legally bound to be declared today.

The seven-member Commission first met yesterday – after receiving reports from the Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield and the CARICOM Team – which was described by caretaker President David Granger as the most important interlocutor in the process.

However, yesterday’s meeting was adjourned to this morning at 10:00hrs.

GECOM is legally required, based on the gazetted Recount Order No.60 of 2020, to complete those discussions and declare the winner based on the credible recount process, no later than today (Tuesday, June 16).