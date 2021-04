The body of 23-year-old Roy Ross was earlier this morning found dead with multiple stab wounds.

The discovery was made at aboout 06:00hrs.

The man was found in a pool of blood in the living room of a rented house at Swan, Linden-Soesdyke Highway.

He was formerly of Kuru Kururu, Linden-Soesdyke Highway.

INews will provide more details as it becomes available.