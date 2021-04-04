40 more persons test positive for COVID-19

Another 40 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

This is according to the Ministry of Health’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard for today.

The total number of confirmed cases in Guyana is now 10,580, of which only 1,161 are currently active cases. These include 12 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the other 1,149 persons in both institutional and home isolation.

In addition, there are also 10 persons in institutional quarantine.

Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll spiked within the past 24 hours after six persons died from the virus on Saturday. A total of 243 persons have now died from the pandemic here.

On the other hand, some 9,250 persons have since recovered from the life-threatening disease in the country to date.

See below for today’s full COVID-19 Dashboard: