Suspects nabbed with US$2.6M cocaine in boat at Vergenoegen are Venezuelans – CANU

The two male suspects, who were arrested on Friday following the discovery of over 1,100 pounds of cocaine valued some US$2.6M in a boat offshore Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE), have been identified as Venezuelan nationals.

This is according to CANU in a statement today.

“Two Venezuelan males were apprehended in connection with the matter,” the agency said.

The suspects, 32-year-old Jose Felix Lindore and 33-year-old Javier Perez are currently at the CANU Headquarters assisting with ongoing investigations into the discovery.

CANU said that its officers along with ranks from the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Coast Guard conducted a joint operation on Friday at Vergenoegen, where they intercepted a go-fast vessel with two occupants.

A subsequent search of the vessel unearthed 536 kilogrammes or 1,181 pounds of cocaine, which has a street value in Guyana of US$2.6 million.

CANU said if the cocaine had been transshipped to its intended destination it would’ve amounted to a street value of over 20 million Euros.

Investigations are ongoing.

