Suspects attempt to escape after cops intercept their vehicle at Eccles

Police have arrested three men for the possession of an unlicensed pistol along with two live ammunition.

The Guyana Police Force, in a statement, said their ranks, acting upon intelligence received, intercepted a vehicle in the Eccles Industrial Site area on the East Bank of Demerara at around 13:45hrs.

While the cops were in the process of conducting a search, two of the suspects made a “bold attempt to escape” but they were promptly detained. The third individual, the driver of the vehicle, was also detained.



An unlicensed pistol with two live ammunition was found in possession of one of the men.

The vehicle has since been impounded and the suspects are in custody assisting with the investigation.