22 charged for breaching COVID-19 curfew

The owners of Mahogany Hotel in Corriverton, Region Six (East Berbice/Corentyne) along with seven Venezuelans are among 22 persons who have been charged for breaching the national COVID-19 curfew.

The individuals were charged on Thursday, two days after it was discovered that they were flouting the COVID-19 restrictions.

The owners of the Hotel, Sherwin Paterson and Carlos Angel, were charged with breach of restriction on social activity.

The seven Venezuelan Nationals charged are Buonetina Hanrigues Nellivi, Teleedo Mandoza, Maria DeJesus and Zorrill Yanklidy Caroline.

Nikol Rodrigues, Mopta Guzman Poola Yanireth, Moita Guzman Fabiola Yanireth, and Brehopat Revhow Joshua were all charged with the same offence.

Also charged were Vikash Singh, Mario Dave, Bertly Small, Oncil Lewis, Tameshwar Basdeo, Lennox Ronaldeo, Calvin Douglas, Arjan Jagdeo, Savitri Maniran, Ramnarine Sommonds, along with Kevin Rambarran and Richard Jeffrey.

The accused were all released on $10,000 bail each. They will all have to return to court next Thursday.

Reports are that the police at the Springlands Police Station have been collaborating with the Community Policing Group (CPG) and the Corriverton Municipality as it relates to providing information to the public on what is required during the curfew.

They have been been using mobile loudspeakers to inform persons about the regulations at it relates to adhering to the curfew and social distancing.

This is to give persons an opportunity to be aware of what is required.