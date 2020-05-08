65 ballot boxes counted so far

Within two days, the Guyana Elections Commission has counted a total of 65 ballot boxes.

Forty ballot boxes were counted at the end of the second day of the countrywide recount process which is being done at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

At the end of day one, 25 ballot boxes were processed, bringing the total to 65.

There are 2,339 ballot boxes to be recounted throughout a 25 day period, which will likely be revised based on the pace of the exercise.

Anil Nandlall, representative of the PPP/C, had expressed concerns about the pace of today’s activity, noting that if it does not speed up, then the recount will exceed the 25 days.

He also expressed concerns that some work stations stopped working early, though they had until 19:00hrs to complete the count.

GECOM’s Public Relations Officer Yolanda Ward is hopeful that the number of boxes processed per day will increase significantly by the end of the week.