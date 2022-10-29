Surinamese crushed to death in Berbice

A Surinamese national was killed on Friday after he was crushed by a motor lorry in Berbice, Region Six.

So far, the dead man has been identified as Corojoe called “Pica-Choo” (only name given) of Paramaribo, Suriname. The incident occurred sometime around 14:00h at Even Creek in the Corentyne River, Berbice.

According to reports, the deceased and a businessman from Crabwood Creek left for Even Creek on an errand.

Upon returning to the landing with a motor lorry (registration #unknown), the businessman and “Pica-Choo” were standing behind the cabin of the truck in the tray when the now-dead man attempted to drink some water from a bottle.

But while doing so, the truck bounced on the trail causing him to lose balance and fall between the wheels and the cabin.

This resulted in the right-side back wheel running over “Pica-Choo”.

The injured man was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to Skeldon Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body is at Anthony’s Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination and identification.