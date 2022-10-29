Family of 5 homeless after Bath Settlement fire

Five persons, including a two-year-old infant, are now homeless after a massive fire destroyed their Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice, home this morning.

Bhaskhanand Baldeo, his wife Bibi Nareema Khan, and three children ages 18, 15, and 2, lost all their belongings including a Motor Car valued at $3.3M in the blaze.

Baldeo told the Evening News that the fire started sometime around 08:00h, and at the time, his 15-year-old daughter was at home alone.

He said the teenager told him that she was in the bottom flat of the house when she heard things falling upstairs.

Upon investigating, the teen saw the upper flat of the house fully engulfed in flames and made her way out of the house for her safety.

The Fire Service was summoned to the scene but despite their efforts to save the building, the house was completely destroyed.

An investigation was launched to determine the origin of the fire.