Guyanese man fatally shot in New Jersery

A Guyanese-born man was shot and killed in New Jersery, United States on Thursday evening.

The dead man has been identified as Rayon Shepherd.

According to an RLS Metro Breaking News article, the incident occurred sometime around 21:30h in Newark’s West Ward, NJ.

It was reported that police responded to reports of shots fired near 153 Isabella Avenue.

“Units arrived and taped off the area after they found a severely injured, unconscious, and unresponsive male suffering multiple bullet wounds. The victim was pronounced dead a short time later,” the article detailed.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office is currently investigating the fatal shooting.