Sunrisers Hyderabad name David Warner captain for IPL 2020

Sunrisers Hyderabad have announced David Warner as their captain for the upcoming IPL that starts on March 29. Warner takes over from Kane Williamson, who led the side in 2018 and 2019. Williamson was named captain in 2018 after Warner had been barred from participating in that season of the tournament in the aftermath of Australia’s ball-tampering controversy, which occurred before the start of the league that year.

Williamson led the Sunrisers to the final in 2018, where they lost to the Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai, and was the tournament’s leading scorer with a tally of 735. Last year, the Sunrisers lost to the Delhi Capitals in the eliminator, after finishing fourth on the points table.

Warner had earlier captained the side between 2015 and 2017, and had led them to the title win in 2016. Warner has led the Sunrisers in 45 matches overall, with 26 wins and a win-loss ratio of 1.368. Williamson, in comparison, led the side to 14 wins in 26 games with a win-loss ratio of 1.272.

With Williamson not the captain anymore and Warner a sure starter, the Sunrisers have the option of rotating their overseas players for the other three slots in the XI. They already have match-winners Jonny Bairstow, Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan in their squad and Mitchell Marsh, Fabian Allen and Billy Stanlake among the other non-Indian names. When Williamson was captain, they were forced to pick Warner and Williamson in the top order, leaving only two overseas slots open. (ESPNCricinfo)