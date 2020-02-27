Battered body of businessman found in Rose Hall

The battered body of a Rose Hall businessman was earlier today found in a clump of bushes in an empty plot of land close to his home.

Dead is Lomenzo Johnny also called “sham” of Lot 11 East Side Line Dam, Rose Hall Town, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

Based on reports received, the body of the businessman who owns a supermarket in JC Chandisingh’s School street, Rose Hall was discovered by three men who went to the yard to start their construction work.

It is believed that the man was attacked while jogging. Investigations are ongoing.