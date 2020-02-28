Woman arrested over chopping death of husband

A Corentyne, Berbice man has succumbed to injuries after allegedly being chopped by his wife during a drunken brawl. The suspect has since been arrested.

Dead is 41-year-old Anthony Permaul, called “Banks”, of Clifton Settlement Port Mourant, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

Reports are that Permaul and the 52-year-old woman have been living in a common-law relationship for several years.

On Monday, the couple were imbibing at their premises during which they had a misunderstanding – which got heated.

Permaul reportedly assaulted his spouse, who allegedly picked up a cutlass and chopped him.

He was taken to the Port Mourant Hospital the following day and subsequently transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital. He died at the medical facility while being a patient on Wednesday.

The dead man’s brother, Zackery Permaul, reported that his brother told him that he was chopped by his wife. Police had contacted the woman who, at the time, appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. She denied the allegation.

A Post-Mortem Examination is expected to be performed on the body on Tuesday.