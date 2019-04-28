Sugar worker critical after struck down by fire truck

A Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) worker is now in a critical condition at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Georgetown Public Hospital after he was run over by a fire truck attached to the Albion Sugar Estate.

Injured is Ganishwar Roberts, 51, a labourer attached to the central workshop.

Reports are that on Friday morning, Roberts was sweeping the workshop when the incident occurred. At the time, the estate’s fire truck was in the workshop.

The driver reportedly got into the vehicle and reversed onto Roberts. The rear wheels rolled over him and he was stuck in a crouching position for about two minutes before other employers pulled him out.

He was rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital and was subsequently transferred to the Georgetown Hospital.

The driver, who was arrested and later released from police custody, claimed that Roberts had earphones on and did not hear when he was tooting the vehicle’s horns.

However, colleagues of the injured man said he did not have earphones and was never seen with one.

The father of two reportedly suffered two broken shoulders, several broken ribs and a damaged right lung. His condition is listed as critical.

Meanwhile, the GuySuCo remains silent on the issue and management told this newspaper that they were not aware of such an incident.