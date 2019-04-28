APNU/AFC’s honouring of convicted anti-US terrorist betrays democracy

…motion in National Assembly not reflective of Guyanese beliefs ‒ PPP

The use of the National Assembly, Guyana’s highest decision-making body, to honour the People’s National Congress (PNC) former Member of Parliament, who was convicted in the United States of plotting to blow up the John F Kennedy International Airport, is another act of betrayal of democracy and the rule of law.

This is according to the Opposition People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) which in a stinging statement on Saturday evening said the move by Government to pass such a motion is clearly not reflective of the will of the people of Guyana.

“Guyanese are known as peaceful and law-abiding citizens, at home and abroad,” the PPP said.

The Party in condemning the motion that was passed in the National Assembly on April 26, stating that the People’s National Congress (PNC) has a” history of honouring and exonerating violent criminals. Linden “Blackie” London whose reign of terror ended when he was killed in a shootout with law enforcement services of Guyana, was honoured by PNC leaders, who infamously draped Blackie’s coffin with Guyana’s national flag, the Golden Arrowhead. In addition, the five prison escapees who wreaked havoc and were responsible for murder, mayhem and an unprecedented crime wave, were dubbed ‘freedom fighters’ by many leaders of the PNC.”

The Party added that the Lindo Creek Commission of Inquiry, during which the father of a sitting Minister was its lone Commissioner and the brother of another Minister its legal counsel, was aimed at “exonerating” Rondell “Fineman” Rawlins. All of these actions show a pattern of association and glorification of homegrown terrorists.

“The use of a Parliamentary Resolution is now an indelible stain on our people and national character that will not easily be forgiven or forgotten by those who have suffered at the hands of international terrorism,” the Party added.

In 2010, former Guyanese parliamentarian Abdul Kadir was convicted and sentenced to life for plotting to blow up the JFK airport in the United States (US). Today, the coalition Government’s decision to pay tribute to him in the National Assembly is attracting much criticism.

On Friday, the convicted terrorist was lauded by the Guyana’s coalition Government – A Partnership for National Unity/Alliance For Change – as a “great man, a stalwart; a bold and courageous man.”

At Friday’s sitting of the National Assembly, where the Opposition PPP was not present, controversial former Housing Minister, now Minister of Rural Agriculture, Valerie Patterson-Yearwood tabled a motion – Sympathy on the Death of Abdul Kadir, former Member of Parliament.