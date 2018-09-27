Students affected by smoke rushed to GPHC

Twenty-two (22) students from Tutorial High School and one from Richard Ishmael Secondary School were on Thursday morning rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after they were affected by smoke from a nearby grass fire.

<<Inews>> was informed that the fire started sometime around 11:00h. One of the affected students from Tutorial explained that they were in class when smoke begun to entire the classrooms.

She noted that they were led out to a nearby field but the smoke got heavier. This resulted in some of the students collapsing while some were seen vomiting.

Without hesitation, the affected students were taken to the GPHC where they were given oxygen. Most of them were subsequently sent away after receiving treatment.

However, several students were still at the medical institution and were being treated at the time of this post. Most of them are asthmatic cases, INews understands.