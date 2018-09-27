Man sentenced to 8 years for chopping man who owed him $5000

The Mc Doom, Greater Georgetown man who attacked and chopped an acquaintance who had owed him $5000 was on Thursday jailed for eight years by Justice Brassington Reynolds at the Georgetown High Court.

Forty-five-year-old, Toney Marcus who had initially pleaded not guilty to the offense changed his plea after a psychological evaluation proved that he was fit to stand trial.

It is alleged that he on July 4, 2014, he wounded Etwaru Narine with the intention of causing him grievous bodily harm or to maim, disfigure or disable him.

According to reports, the Virtual Complainant (VC) was imbibing at a shop when the accused asked him for money. An argument ensued, and Marcus allegedly chopped him several times.

Marcus who had a stable upbringing and was said to have suffered mental health issues linked to abuse of narcotics. He was unrepresented while Attorney Tiffini Lyken prosecuted the case.