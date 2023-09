High winds recently damaged the roof of the police outpost at Kurupukari, Essequibo River.

It has since been repaired by a team from the Men On Mission (MOM).

The MOM team was led by Commander for Regional Police Division Nine (Upper Takutu-Essequibo), Senior Superintendent Rose, and comprised Immigration Officer Assistant Superintendent Fletcher, ranks of the Kurupukari Outpost and public-spirited persons.

--- ---